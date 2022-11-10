Poppies are appearing on roundabouts across Lincolnshire to mark Remembrance Day.

The floral paintings are being added to 10 roundabouts by crews from the county council's highways team, in addition to their planned programme of work.

One of the crew wielding the spray cans is Steve Carling. Ex-RAF and Army, Steve served in Afghanistan and began working in Lincolnshire eight months ago to be able to spend more time with his son and family.

Steve Carling with a painted poppy. (60560301)

He said: “I feel that being part of the spraying the poppies this year is a real privilege.

"My time in the services means I fully appreciate what this represents and it’s terrific to be able to do this.”

Roundabouts that are getting painted poppies are:

Poppies painted on a roundabout in Bourne (60566726)

Gunby Roundabout (Spilsby)

A16/A157 Roundabout (Louth)

A631/A156 Roundabout (Gainsborough)

Lincolnshire County Council is behind the tribute

Riseholme Roundabout (Lincoln)

A15 Sleaford Road (part of Lincoln Eastern Bypass)

B1174 Tollemache Road (part of Grantham Southern Relief Road)

A52/B1176 Roundabout (Old Somerby)

Poppies have been painted onto Lincolnshire roundabouts