Detailed plans for a ‘green wheel’ cycling and pedestrian route around Stamford have been released this week.

The community group behind the project, Connect Stamford, has reached agreement with landowners, developers and councils to start creating the wheel next year, with a view to completing it in five years.

The eight-mile route will modify existing paths and create new ones, crossing land belonging to Burghley, and the future ‘St Martin’s Park’ and ‘Stamford North’ developments.