Row raises money for Matt Hampson charity

More than 30 members of Cottesmore Amateurs Football Club took on a different challenge in the form of rowing the distance of the English Channel.

The team took on the challenge, which they called the Row Ho Ho, at the Co-operative store in Burley Road, Oakham, just a few days before Christmas.

Members from the first team, reserve team, veterans team and committee all took their turn as the indoor rowing machines were kept going throughout the day.

In total, over seven hours the club managed to row a distance of over 150 kilometres, the equivalent of crossing the channel more than four times.

Rob Lewin, one of the committee members of the club, thanked all the staff and customers of the Oakham Co-Op for their incredible support to this fantastic cause.

Nearly £1,400 was donated on the day through bucket collections, and with another £600 expected through players donations and sponsorship the event will have raised about £2,000.

The club is hoping to present the cheque to the Matt Hampson Foundation in the New Year.

The Foundation looks to inspire and support young people seriously injured through sport. For more details on its work visit: www.matthampsonfoundation.org