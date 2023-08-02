A project to improve parking for a rowing club has received a donation from a housebuilder.

Cars occasionally became stuck in Oundle Town Rowing Club’s grassy, sloped car park but thanks to a £1,000 donation from Bovis Homes, grip mats made from recycled plastic have been installed.

Angela Hook, fundraising officer and coach at the Barnwell Road club, said: “The safety of the old car park was poor especially during the winter.

Fraser Hope, managing director at Vistry East Midlands, during the rowing session

“The donation from Bovis means a lot to us because improving the car park will create better accessibility.”

To return the favour, the rowing club hosted an introductory session for eight board members from Vistry Group, umbrella firm for Bovis. It was the first time some of them had rowed.

Angela said staff “thoroughly enjoyed themselves”.

Georgina McCrae, head of planning at Vistry East Midlands

Fraser Hopes, Vistry East Midlands managing director, said: “It was so thoughtful of the rowing club to invite us down and spend time teaching us to row.

Oundle Town Rowing Club teaching Vistry East Midlands employees how to row

“The club plays an important role within the community, so we are pleased to be able to contribute towards its car park renovation.”