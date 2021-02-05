The Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion has paid tribute to the town mayor.

Mayor of Stamford William Turner, known to most as Bill, died at home yesterday (Thursday, February 4) following a battle with cancer.

Bill, who served in the army for many years, played an active role within the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion since 1996.

Installation of a memorial bench at Stamford war memorial by RAF Wittering. From left, back, Rik Pepper, WO Steve Poulton, Shaun Arthur, John Copeland, Bill Turner, Ray Beresford, and John Binder. Front, RAF Wittering group captain, Richard Knighton, and former Stamford mayor, David Brailsford.

Ray Beresford, chairman of the Royal British Legion, described Bill as an "honest man with the 'heart and soul of the legion on his collar".

Ray said: "Bill did a lot for the morale of the legion.

"He used to be the entertainment officer. Everyone used to like the things he put on."

Joyce Burton and Bill Turner at a Royal British Legion coffee morning at Stamford Town Hall

Five years ago, Bill took on the position of vice chairman for the Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion.

Ray

added: "Bill was always there when I wanted him. If I needed him, he would find things out for me.

"He was such a nice chap and I couldn't say a bad word about him.

"One of the best is gone."

After becoming Mayor of Stamford in July last year, Bill had to step back from his role as vice chairman due to a conflict of interest. However, he continued to remain involved in the work of the Royal British Legion.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Royal British Legion does not know when it will be able to commemorate Bill's life.

E-mail your tribute to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.