People of Stamford have donated a staggering amount of money to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal over 2018-2019.

The fundraising finished on September 30, 2019 and £57,087.96 was counted.

This is an increase of £9,300 on the previous year's total.

MSMP Jim Jackson Poppy Appeal (19266453)

The money was raised by First World War centenary events and many generous donations through collection buckets, charity tins and Gift Aid.

Jim Jackson, poppy appeal organiser, said: "I must thank my deputy Jim and all volunteers (civilian and military) who give up their time and effort to make this possible, which I am extremely grateful for."

He added: "Having finished last year's poppy appeal we now look forward to this year's."

This year's remembrance tide will be held from Monday, October 28 until November 11.

A poppy appeal coffee morning will be held at the courtroom in Stamford Town Hall on Friday November 1 from 9.30am until 12pm.

To read more about Stamford's poppy appeal, click here.