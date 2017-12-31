Royal Mail apologises for delays in delivering festive post

The Royal Mail has apologised for delays in mail delivery during the festive period.

Areas in and around Oakham have been experiencing delays.

A Royal Mail spokesman said this has been as a result of “bad weather” and “high levels of sick absence” in the delivery office.

He said: “We apologise to any customers affected by this. We have brought in extra people to support our operations and deliveries are now returning to normal. All our postmen and women in our mail centres and on deliveries are working around the clock to deliver Christmas post for our customers. If you have problems with mail deliveries call on 03457 740 740.”