Unwanted pets are facing a bleak winter ahead as the number of incidents of dumped animals is rising to a three year high.

RSPCA has released shocking new statistics which show abandonments have been spiraling amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Already this year, up to the end of October, the animal welfare charity has received 17,838 reports of abandoned animals across England and Wales - which, if such trends continue, would equate to 21,417 reports over 2023.

This poor cat was found dumped in a field in Collingham without any food or water on a hot day

This compares with 16,118 reports during the whole of 2020, meaning the RSPCA is on course to see an eye-watering 32.9% rise in abandonment calls this year.

In Lincolnshire the charity is on course to receive 450 reports of animal abandonment this year - marking an 24% rise on the number of reports received in the local community in 2020 – with eight in nearby Rutland.

Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.

"Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.

“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Lincolnshire. Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.

“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”

In August, an overweight cat - weighing twice as much as the average feline - was dumped in a field in Collingham, near Newark.

The cat was inside a pale blue and cream cat basket and had no food or water - despite it being 26°C that day.

The cat was taken to a nearby vet, where she was found to weigh 8kg (17.6lb) - twice the average weight for a cat of 4kg (8.8lb).

The cat was not microchipped so her real name or owner couldn’t be traced.

Dermot added: “For nearly 200 years, the RSPCA has been working tirelessly to bring animals to safety and give them the expert treatment and compassion they deserve.

“We’ll continue to do so for as long as we’re needed but we can’t do that without the support of fellow animal lovers. Together, we could save more lives.

“The support of the public helps neglected and abandoned animals in so many ways - from buying soft, warm bedding and nourishing food for an animal who’s desperately cold and hungry, to funding vital vet care for an animal who’s suffering and in pain.”

This year the RSPCA is asking supporters to Join the Christmas Rescue by donating to help rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.

- What do you think of this issue? Is the cost of living crisis forcing you to give up a pet? Email victoria.fear@iliffepublishing.co.uk