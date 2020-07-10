Bin full of rubbish is dumped in Stamford Millstream at The Meadows
Published: 08:30, 10 July 2020
| Updated: 09:16, 10 July 2020
A large bin full of rubbish was dumped in the Millstream at Stamford Meadows last night.
The purple commercial waste bin was left in the middle of the waterway with the contents spilling out.
The Meadows has been the scene of several incidents recently, with teenagers gathering to drink and take drugs.
Suzanne Moon
