Christmas shoppers in Stamford today (December 21) will be greeted by a festive surprise.

Cheeky reindeer stilt-walker, Carla Bradley, is ambling down Stamford High Street this lunch time to spread Christmas cheer in the town.

She said: "It's putting smiles on people's faces which is excellent.

Rudolph the reindeer in Stamford High Street

"There's a great atmosphere in the town."

The festive treat has come about thanks to a cash injection of £252,909 from the Government's Reopening High Streets Safely/Welcome Back Fund.

South Kesteven District Council is using some of the funding to create a little more wonder around the spirit of Christmas – while helping underpin the recovery of town centres.