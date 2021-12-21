Home   News   Article

Reindeer stilt-walker in Stamford High Street thanks to South Kesteven District Council's Welcome Back Fund allocation

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:03, 21 December 2021
 | Updated: 12:05, 21 December 2021

Christmas shoppers in Stamford today (December 21) will be greeted by a festive surprise.

Cheeky reindeer stilt-walker, Carla Bradley, is ambling down Stamford High Street this lunch time to spread Christmas cheer in the town.

She said: "It's putting smiles on people's faces which is excellent.

Rudolph the reindeer in Stamford High Street
"There's a great atmosphere in the town."

The festive treat has come about thanks to a cash injection of £252,909 from the Government's Reopening High Streets Safely/Welcome Back Fund.

South Kesteven District Council is using some of the funding to create a little more wonder around the spirit of Christmas – while helping underpin the recovery of town centres.

