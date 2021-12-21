Reindeer stilt-walker in Stamford High Street thanks to South Kesteven District Council's Welcome Back Fund allocation
Published: 12:03, 21 December 2021
| Updated: 12:05, 21 December 2021
Christmas shoppers in Stamford today (December 21) will be greeted by a festive surprise.
Cheeky reindeer stilt-walker, Carla Bradley, is ambling down Stamford High Street this lunch time to spread Christmas cheer in the town.
She said: "It's putting smiles on people's faces which is excellent.
"There's a great atmosphere in the town."
The festive treat has come about thanks to a cash injection of £252,909 from the Government's Reopening High Streets Safely/Welcome Back Fund.
South Kesteven District Council is using some of the funding to create a little more wonder around the spirit of Christmas – while helping underpin the recovery of town centres.