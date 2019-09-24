Students from New College Stamford helped tidy up the town's rugby club changing rooms and also filmed a video and promotional material about mental health.

As part of their social action project for the National Citizen Service, the group chose Stamford Rugby Club for their project.

The students also created two large promotional boards and created a video highlighting men's mental health and the need to speak to someone when there's an issue.

Stamford NCS help out at Stamford Rugby Club

Neil Jolly, president of Stamford Rugby Club, said: "On behalf of the whole club, we would like to offer our thanks and gratitude to all of the students and staff who took the time to assist the club with the clean up and the promotional video of a subject close to the heart of the club."

