Rugby legend and businessman Rory Underwood will talk about his Lincolnshire-based performance consultancy at the first meeting of Stamford Business Club.

The event, from 6.30pm on Wednesday (February 23) takes place at the William Cecil in High Street St Martin's Stamford.

Rory Underwood scored 49 tries for England, won seven caps for the British Lions, and played for Leicester Tigers for 14 years.

Rory Underwood is speaking at Stamford Business Club

He will speak about his company, Wingman Ltd, outlining how it was hit by the pandemic and how it adapted to be able to thrive and grow.

This will be followed by a question and answer session and a chance to have a drink with other local business people.

Tickets can be reserved by clicking here