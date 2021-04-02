A 'green space' which was torn up for a caravan hardstanding will have to be returned to grass, a council and court have ruled.

The plot in Haddon Road, Stamford was bought in 2020 by Jamie Smith, who last year removed the grass using a digger, laid gravel, surrounded it with a 2m high fence, and then installed a caravan on the site for his family to live in.

The changes sparked complaints from neighbours who pointed out Mr Smith had not sought planning permission for the development.

The owner of the land will have to return it to grass

Mr Smith put in a retrospective application to South Kesteven District Council in November last year.

In February the council was granted an injunction by Peterborough County Court. This said, if the retrospective planning application were refused, the hardstanding, fencing and caravan would have to be removed and the land reinstated to an open, grassed area.

The county court also awarded costs of £7,502.40 against the owner of the land.

South Kesteven District Council's decision to refuse the retrospection planning application, which was made on Wednesday (March 31), comes in a week when three further 'green spaces' in Stamford housing estates have come up for auction. To read more on these sites, click here.