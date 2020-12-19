Home   News   Article

Alternatives to Stamford Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park help raise funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 10:00, 19 December 2020

An alternative to the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley’s Fun Run has attracted 300 participants - including five in New Zealand.

The fundraiser for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has so far raised £1,345, and supporters have included Copthill School in Uffington and BGL in Peterborough.

Golding Young Auctions held an online auction of lots donated by local shops and businesses raising £1,750 and bringing the Rotary total so far to £8,695.

