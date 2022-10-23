A rotary club which raises thousands of pounds for charity has been told it can no longer use a woodland for one of its annual events.

Volunteers from The Rotary Club of Bourne have raised more than £48,000 since 2013 by holding the Bourne Run in the Woods, which included a 10km race and a 3km fun run.

Despite being able to hold the event in March this year after a break due to covid, Tony Anders from the Rotary club has been told by the Forestry Commission that the event will not be allowed to be held in Bourne Wood again.

Bourne Run in the Woods featured a 3km fun run and a 10km event each year

Tony, who has been involved in the event’s organisation for the past nine years, said he felt disappointed by the decision.

“We have waited until now to announce the demise of our event in the hope that an alternative venue could be found,” he said.

“The only option for us would have been Grimsthorpe Park, but they could not find a way to help us.

“We are working on alternative events for Bourne that will serve the community.”

He added that since 2013 Bourne Run in the Woods had become enormously popular with local running club and community members looking for a safe, off-road run.

Tony said he was grateful to Bourne-based Polyco Healthline, and all the sponsors the event has attracted over the years, which have helped to ensure nearly £50,000 in proceeds were donated to worthy causes.

“We have been fortunate to be in a great town where local businesses and running clubs have given us massive support,” said Tony, adding that JJ Mac Ltd, Bakkavor and The Wishing Well at Dyke were among those businesses based in the area that had also helped them.

The Forestry Commission is a government department responsible for woodlands and, according to the government’s website, its purpose is to increase the value of woodlands to society and the environment.

It was invited to provide a comment about its decision to stop the run.