A team of runners from a Stamford club came second in a relay race to Paris.

The Stamford Striders took part in the Run 2 Paris event, which covers 240 miles between London and the French capital over four days.

The five-strong team, called ‘Stamford Bog Dogs’ after the Ryhall Road running gear shop owned by team member Laura Bailey, raised money for Parkinson’s UK and the armed forces charity SSAFA.

From left, Richard Mardling, Stuart Hodgkinson, Sam Barret, Katie Arnold and Laura Bailey

She, along with Richard Mardling from Corby Glen, and Stuart Hodgkinson, Katie Arnold and Sam Barrett from Stamford, completed the route in 36 hours and 7 minutes, each team member running about 12 miles a day.

They arrived under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower on Sunday, May 28, having camped and slept on the deck of the cross-Channel ferry in between stages of the route.

“The overriding memories will be the great camaraderie we felt, with every team cheering on everyone else, and supporting each other along the way by topping up their water and snacks,” said Richard.

Richard Mardling on a relay leg

Katie Arnold finds some fine French produce

The team on the Run 2 Paris

The team at the Eiffel Tower in Paris

“We took part for the fun of the challenge and to raise money, so when we found out we were second out of 32 teams, that was an added bonus.”

To boost their fundraising, the team held a quiz night back in March at Stamford Town Cricket Club in Uffington Road. So far the team has raised £2,600.