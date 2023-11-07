An escaped cow had office workers worried this morning (Tuesday, November 7).

The young Angus crossbreed is one of nine cattle in a field off Cherryholt Road in Stamford – but a damaged fence meant it ended up in the staff car park for the Rutland and Stamford Mercury and Trimble Luckins.

Fortunately people living at nearby Bowman Mews spotted the wandering female and reported her to the land agent, who got in touch with the farmer, Ollie Black, who is from Somerby in Leicestershire.

One of the black Angus-cross cows escaped. It is now back with the herd.

After shutting the gates to Fusion 3 Fitness gym car park to keep it enclosed, Ollie managed to lure the cow back to the mooing herd using a bucket of food.

“They were bucket-fed and are generally good-natured,” said Ollie.

“But if someone sees a cow where it shouldn’t be, it’s best to leave it where it is. The more people do to try to move it, the more distressed they can become.”

After reuniting the cow with its herd Ollie, who also runs a fencing business, went to repair the damaged rails.

A chicken that was found crossing Pinfold Lane in Stamford a few days ago was reunited with its owner.

The bird was claimed after an appeal on the Rutland and Stamford Mercury website.