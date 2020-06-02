A determined schoolboy has completed an epic 100km running challenge to raise more than £1,000 for his favourite zoo.

Luke Warren, who attends St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford, ran laps of his garden and around the streets near his home on Empingham Road in the town.

He had initially wanted to raise £300 for Hamerton Zoo but has now smashed that target with the current total sitting at £1,160 on his Just Giving page.