Runners can take part in charity races in Deeping St James next month.

The Deepings 3k and 10k on May 22 are organised by Deepings Rotary Club, which supports the Red Cross in Ukraine, the Willoughby School in Bourne and Rotary International's End Polio Now campaign.

Joe Piercy, organiser of the event, said: "It is now 40 years since the Deepings Rotary Club started its charity runs, although they didn't happen for the last two years of course because of covid.

The Deepings Rotary 3k and 10k take place on May 22

"All the money raised goes into the club's charity fund, which supports projects locally, nationally and world-wide."

Recent donations include more than £2,000 for the Red Cross working in Ukraine, a donation which was doubled by retailer John Lewis, and £600 towards a sensory room at the Willoughby School.

"The runs raised more than £2,000 in 2018, the last time they were run, and we're hoping for a repeat this year," Joe added.

Enter the 3k or 10k race at https://tinyurl.com/DeepingsRuns