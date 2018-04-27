Runners from Stamford, Bourne and Rutland take on the London Marathon

Brave runners from the area took part in the hottest London Marathon on record.

More than 40,000 runners managed to complete the marathon in blisteringly hot weather, with the temperature rising to 24.1 C.

London Marathon 2018. Submitted

Despite the hot weather scores of people from the area went the distance of the course, with many completing it in aid of causes close to their heart.

Among those to take part was a team of six friends from the Stamford area who were raising funds for mental health charities in memory of Wendy Hetherington, who died last year.

The super six have raised more than £50,000, and the cash is set to be split between Mind, YoungMinds, the Mental Health Foundation and the Cavernoma Alliance.

Wendy’s sister Kerry Tanner was joined by Ellie Evans, Felix Cunningham, Simone Ashley-Norman, Sophie Cornish and Zoey Wurfel.

London Marathon 2018. Submitted

Wendy’s husband Will Hetherington said: “That is an incredible amount of money raised by a special team of people, running in memory of a beautiful woman inside and out.”

Runners from the Stamford Striders running group took part including Fran Carlin, who completed what was his first marathon in 4hrs 38mins.

Other Striders included 74-year-old Morag Roberts who ran for the British Red Cross and was featured in the BBC’s marathon coverage.

Another runner was Steve Dolby who works at Buildbase in Stamford who was running in aid of Children With Cancer UK and completed the course in a time of 6hrs 34mins in what was his first attempt at the marathon.

Fran Carlin, who took part in the London Marathon. By Lee Hellwing.

Paul Chuter, of Stamford, pounded the pavements of the capital to raise £3,200 for Asthma UK and said he was “proud” to be taking part for the charity.

He decided to take on the challenge because his son Sam has had asthma all of his life.

Bourne man Bradley Catt, was taking part to raise cash for the Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Bradley completed the marathon in 4hrs 39mins and has raised more than £2,400 for the hospice which cared for his aunt Bev.

David Hardiman. By Lee Hellwing

Penny Hedley Lewis, of Corby Glen ran the marathon for the British Red Cross. She is president of the Lincolnshire branch.

She completed it in 5hrs 3mins and ran it with her daughter Mellissa Hedley Lewis, who lives in London, but is originally from Corby Glen.

Lee Hanton, a 42 year-old packaging designer and foster carer from Market Deeping raised £1,000 for The Children’s Society.

Lee said: “I am really proud to have completed this year’s London Marathon for The Children’s Society – it feels amazing!.”

David Hardiman, of Bourne, is the matron of the cardiology ward at Peterborough City Hospital and ran in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

He completed the course in 4hrs 22mins and raised £3,500 for the foundation - and a kind former patient of David’s matched the total to thank him for his support.

Penny and Mellissa Hedley Lewis. Submitted

Simone Ashley Norman who ran the London Marathon. Submitted