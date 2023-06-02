Fundraisers are ready to race around Burghley Park in the fight against cancer.

The Cancer Research UK Race for Life returns to the parkland on Sunday (June 4) with more than 2,200 people signed up to take part.

The 30th anniversary event has a variety of distances for people to tackle, starting with the 10k at 10am followed by 3k and 5k courses starting from 11am. Later in the day, participants will be tackling a mud-splattered obstacle course with the children setting off from 11.45am and adults from 12.30pm.

All sponsorship from the event will go to Cancer Research UK.

Event spokesman Michael Jarvis said: “Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Sadly, one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.”

