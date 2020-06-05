Runners from Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings produce 'Strava art'
Published: 18:00, 05 June 2020
Runners have been creating 'virtual art' to keep themselves entertained while social distancing.
Their 'Strava art' is made by running with watches or phones that use satellite tracking, and show the route taken on a map afterwards.
With careful planning - and some happy accidents - members of Stamford Striders running club have drawn an assortment of animals, shapes and characters.
