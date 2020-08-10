Having stopped their activities with the lockdown in March, Stamford Striders running club met again for the first time on Tuesday.

Following advice from UK Athletics (UKA), the club sessions are slightly different from how they have been in previous years, with runners now staying separated by 2m of fresh air.

The club has also gone from having a single start location for their runs to having different places and times for smaller groups to meet. The set routes that they follow avoid the town centre and instead make the most of countryside trails.