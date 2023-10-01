In recent years, there has been a big shift in the public’s attitude towards animals kept in captivity for our entertainment, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

A global poll by World Animal Protection found that 79 per cent of people questioned, said they would rather see animals in the wild than captivity (I’m disappointed that figure wasn’t even higher to be honest). Whilst parks like SeaWorld in Orlando, which offers entertainment featuring orca’s and dolphins, claim not to have captured an orca from the wild for over 40 years, the whole idea of such entertainment is very undesirable and uncomfortable to many people.

Elephant Hills in Thailand. Photo: Travel Counsellors

It’s clear from my own customer base that travellers are more aware of and interested in conservation these days and want to play an active part in sustainable tourism practices during their overseas trips. Protecting the natural environment and the world’s many and varied creatures is now at the top of many people’s wish list, and visiting far flung destinations to observe and admire creatures in their natural habitat is in high demand. I’ve planned visits to sloth sanctuaries in Costa Rica, gorilla watching in Uganda and big game spotting in Africa.

I’ve helped customers realise their ambition of being an elephant ranger and learn all about these incredible animals from local experts on the ground.

Emma Savage

It is possible to enjoy animal interactions without compromising the animal’s well-being and in fact, you can help support the conservation work being done by visiting reputable sanctuaries and reserves. Choose experiences which educate and inform the visitor rather than exploit the animals; there are many sanctuaries such as Elephant Hills in Thailand, which give a fantastic experience with the elephants without the need to ride them for fun; watch them bathe, prepare their food and marvel at their size and characters.

When booking a holiday, look out for tour operators who actively seek to reduce their impact on the local environment - and who actively contribute to local communities in educating and supporting initiatives which don’t impact negatively on wildlife (if you book with me I will take care of this for you); because when local communities appreciate the wildlife on their doorstep and realise that there is more value in protecting these creatures and their habitat, than damaging it, a promising future awaits for all the world’s animals and for future generations of visitors.

I work with some very special companies, which can get you up close to animals without disturbing them and I would love to plan your next adventure, so give me a call if I can help you.

Happy travels!