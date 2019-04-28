A group that looks at issues concerning public access in the countryside has staged its last meeting in Stamford.

The meeting of the South Lincolnshire and Rutland Rural Access Forum comes as rural access forums in the Lincolnshire and Rutland are to change their format, with the aim of improving their effectiveness.

The forums aim to improve public access to rural areas with members made up of councillors, land owners, ramblers, and other members of the public.

The foum at their Stamford meeting (9284990)

The forums can provide advice to a number of bodies and organisations including Lincolnshire County Council, District Councils, Natural England and Government Departments.

Coun Ray Wootten is one of two county councillor representatives on the South Lincolnshire and Rutland forum and has served the past seven years as its chairman.

He said after the Wednesday meeting in Stamford Town Hall that he has been proud to serve as chairman for seven years and he thanked all the members of the forum for their support over the years.

Coun Wootten says a new forum will be set up for the whole of Lincolnshire and a new forum will be set up to represent Rutland.

He added the current forum has promoted dementia friendly walks, riding for the disabled and discussed the South Lincolnshire Walking Festival, which takes place in September.