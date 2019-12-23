East Northamptonshire and Rutland Councils have worked with the parishes of Wakerley and Barrowden to successfully adopt the Barrowden and Wakerley Neighbourhood Plan.

The successful adoption of the Barrowden and Wakerley Neighbourhood Plan, covering 2016 – 2036, comes after five years of co-operation.

In December 2014, Barrowden Parish Council and Wakerley Parish Council jointly contacted Rutland County Council and East Northamptonshire Council, with a view to preparing a joint Neighbourhood Plan for the two parishes.

On October 17 2019 the Barrowden and Wakerley Neighbourhood Plan 2016-2036 was passed at referendum.

The Plan was formally “made” on December 9, once East Northamptonshire Council had passed the resolution, for the Parish of Wakerley; and following the referendum under delegated powers by Rutland County Council, for the Parish of Barrowden.

Leader of East Northamptonshire Council, Steven North, said: “We worked with Rutland County Council to successfully adopt the joint neighbourhood plan for two adjacent parishes.

“Although initially this raised concerns about whether it would be possible to prepare a single Neighbourhood Plan that covers two local authority areas, we worked collaboratively to adhere to the relevant legislation and we’re pleased that both councils have adopted the plan.

“The plan will benefit both parishes and we look forward to continuing to work with Barrowden, Wakerley and Rutland councils.”

Coun Oliver Hemsley, Leader of Rutland County Council, said: “Barrowden and Wakerley are only separated by a short distance. However, the communities being located in different local authority areas creates an added level of complexity when preparing a joint Neighbourhood Plan.

“The most important consideration throughout this process has been needs of the local residents on both sides of the boarder, for whom a single Neighbourhood Plan makes sense. I’m therefore pleased that Rutland County Council, East Northamptonshire Council, Barrowden Parish Council and Wakerley Parish Meeting have been able to work so effectively together, and that the final Plan was met with overwhelming approval by both communities.”

The Barrowden and Wakerley Neighbourhood Plan is one of very few Neighbourhood Plans that cover more than one local authority area and must have regard to two sets of strategic Local Plan policies; those of the 2011 Rutland Core Strategy and 2016 North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy.

Despite these challenges, the Neighbourhood Plan was submitted for examination in November 2018, which was successfully passed on 17 October 2019; with 88 per cent in favour, on a 39 per cent turnout.

Further information about the Barrowden and Wakerley Neighbourhood Plan, or Neighbourhood Planning in general, is available through the following links:

·Rutland County Council: https://www.rutland.gov.uk/my-services/planning-and-building-control/planning/neighbourhood-planning/

·East Northamptonshire Council: https://www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplanning

·Barrowden and Wakerley Neighbourhood Plan web page: http://bandwneighbourhoodplan.org.uk/the-plan/

