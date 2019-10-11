Two churches who had lead stolen from their roofs are replacing them with stainless steel.

South Kesteven District Council has granted planning permission for the work to be done at the Church of St Lawrence in Tallington. Rutland County Council has granted a similar approval for St Mary’s Church in Edith Weston.

The Tallington church (pictured below) was hit by thieves in March this year, with St Mary’s being hit in June 2018.

St Lawrence Church (7648797)

St Lawrence church warden Barry Hodgson says it was too early to say when work might start, but November was expected. Insurance will fund the work but the church may have to pay “a few thousand” for ‘extras’. Temporary plastic sheeting is presently protecting the church.

St Mary’s church warden Nicholas Meyrick says their repairs have just been ‘completed and done.’ He said too many churches were suffering such thefts, which he blamed on a lack of police.