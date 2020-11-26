Home   News   Article

Rutland will be in Tier 2 from December 2, as Boris Johnson brings England out of national lockdown

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 12:40, 26 November 2020
Rutland has escaped the toughest post-lockdown restrictions from next week, despite having some high infection rates.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke in the House of Commons, explaining what life would look like across the country following the introduction of the new tier system on December 2.

What will Rutland look like from December 2?

