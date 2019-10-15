Rutland County Council is working to support tenants occupying business units in Ashwell following a small amount of overnight flooding that has affected their premises.

The localised flooding was caused by Langham Brook, which reached its peak at around 2am last night and caused some drains in low-lying areas to overflow. Four light industrial units were affected by around four inches of water as a result.

Flood water has now subsided and surveyors from Rutland County Council are onsite to access the extent of any damage. The Council is also putting measures in place to help with any clear-up.

Langham Brook (19373651)

Coun Gordon Brown, Cabinet Member for Property Services at Rutland County Council, said: “We’ve responded quickly to support a handful of businesses who have been affected by overnight flooding in Ashwell. Thankfully, this was localised to a very small area and we are now working to assess the extent of any damage. We’re also standing by to help with any clear-up once the surveyors have completed their checks.”

Coun Brown (Con-Ketton) added: “We are keeping a close eye on the rest of the county and there are currently no flood warnings in place for Rutland.”

No roads have been affected as a result of the flooding. However, Rutland County Council is continuing to monitor the local highway network, with the possibility of more rain later this week.

Keep an eye on the latest weather forecast and sign up to receive instant weather alerts from the Met Office by visiting: www.metoffice.gov.uk.

Anyone with concerns about flooding in their area can contact Rutland County Council by calling: 01572 722 577.