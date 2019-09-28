Rutland Council approves Ketton business units
Business units promising 50 jobs in Ketton have received planning permission from Rutland County Council.
The units on allotment land east of Pit Lane will comprise of 650m2 of office space and 1,354m2 of general industrial space. The site area will cover a total 3,654m2 and will also include parking for 70 cars.
The planning application from Simon Smith of Forest Commercial Services said 35 full-time and 15 part-time jobs would be created and the scheme would help reduce shortages for industrial space in the area.
A report from Rutland County Council recommending approval for the application said the site had been allocated as employment land since 2002. There was also no objection from Ketton Parish Council.
However, a nearby resident feared extra traffic on a narrow road.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.