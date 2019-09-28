Business units promising 50 jobs in Ketton have received planning permission from Rutland County Council.

The units on allotment land east of Pit Lane will comprise of 650m2 of office space and 1,354m2 of general industrial space. The site area will cover a total 3,654m2 and will also include parking for 70 cars.

The planning application from Simon Smith of Forest Commercial Services said 35 full-time and 15 part-time jobs would be created and the scheme would help reduce shortages for industrial space in the area.

A report from Rutland County Council recommending approval for the application said the site had been allocated as employment land since 2002. There was also no objection from Ketton Parish Council.

However, a nearby resident feared extra traffic on a narrow road.