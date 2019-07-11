Rutland businesses can bank on Gillian of Barclays

Barclays has appointed Gillian Ward as Relationship Manager for Oakham, Rutland and Market Harborough. Gillian, who has worked for Barclays for 17 years, 11 of them in business banking, will look after 100 business clients.

Gillian said: “Business clients play a vital role in supporting the economic wellbeing of the region. They are employers, innovators and negotiators. They are creators, producers and service providers. Running a successful business takes courage and resourcefulness and I look forward to supporting these businesses to grow.”

Area Business Manager Amit Sonpal said: “Gillian brings a wealth of experience.”