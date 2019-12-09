A Whissendine company has pledged a free day’s work to one of three local charities.

Trevor Dunstan, owner and founder of Skimflat Plastering and Property Maintenance,wants people to vote on Facebook which charity should benefit.

The choice is the Rutland Foodbank, the Mutts Nutts charity for pets and Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland.

Trevor said: “We have had a great year thanks to the support of our fantastic customers in Rutland, Leicestershire and beyond.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you and put something back into the community this festive season.”

The winner will receive a full day’s labour personally from Trevor.

They can choose from plastering, flooring, carpentry, painting and decorating, help with general maintenance tasks or charity work.

Voting began this month and people have until Monday, December 23, to vote on www.facebook.com/skimflatplastering.

