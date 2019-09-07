A home care provider has opened in Rutland.

James and Stefania Beech, who live in Tickencote, will trade as Radfield Homecare Stamford, Peterborough and Rutland.

James has a long career in the heath sector and used to manage Fitzwilliam hospital in Peterborough.

james and Stefania (16174374)

But he started out as an army officer in the Cheshire Regiment and trained at Sandhurst.

James has just recruited a care manager to the home care franchise and is seeking an initial five carers, planning to increase their number to ten within a year.

He and wife Stefania, who is a French teacher by trade, were inspired to start the business after experiencing the challenges of supporting ageing parents first-hand.

James explained: “Stefania’s mother lived in Geneva at the time of her death, so the difficulty of being able to ensure that the right level of high quality and caring support was available at the right time was something that really struck a chord with us. It inspired us to provide a high-quality home care service to make a difference in a community which we both love.”

The former Midlands regional director of Ramsey Health Care continued: “There is significant growth in the ageing population and a trend towards people wanting to remain living at home for as long as they can.

“We aim to help make that possible by providing support with a wide range of services, whether that be companionship and help with the housework to more specialist support with personal care and conditions such as Dementia.”

To provide the best care, James believes that looking after your staff is essential. He is a Living Wage employer and has adopted a ‘Caring for Carers’ pledge to show commitment to staff.

James added: “This feeds into our ethos of providing Exceptional Care by Exceptional People.”

Radfield Home Care’s offices are co-located with the Stamford Osteopathic Clinic in Great Casterton, where the Plough Inn used to be.

Its number is 01780 755722 and www.facebook.com/RadfieldHomeCareStamford or www.radfieldhomecare.co.uk also has details.