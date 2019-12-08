A 40-year-old business has just completed two completed two large steam-efficient , smokeless flue tips, which are used for burning fuels.

The devices, made at Zeeco, at Woolfox, by the A1 north of Stamford, are about to be shipped to the North East, where they will be used by a chemical plant.

Zeeco’s products are used in oil refineries, pharmaceutical and biogas industries. They make the burning of fuels more efficient and cleaner, thus reducing emissions of carbon monoxide and nitrous oxides.

The Flare Tip produced by Zeeco (23350744)

Some 100 people are employed at Woolfox, which is Zeeco’s European headquarters.

The US-based global company also has offices in Germany, Poland and France.

A Zeeco spokesman says business is ‘doing great’ as the firmcontinues to develop the most efficient and lowest emission systems such as flares, burners, thermal oxiders and vapour recovery systems.

