Rutland County Council election count underway

By Robert Alexander, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 14:05, 05 May 2023
The first results in the Rutland County Council election have been declared.

Following the vote yesterday, counting is now underway at Rutland County Council’s offices.

The first ward to be declared was Exton where Tory candidate Kilran Heckles has taken the seat with 255 votes to Independent candidate June Fox’s 209 votes.

Rutland County Council's Catmose offices in Oakham
In Oakham North West ward, Labour’s Steve McRobb and Murdo Ross were elected.

Conservative Nick Begy has retained his Greetham ward seat.

It follows a shocking night in South Kesteven where no party now has an overall majority.

