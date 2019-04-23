Rutland County Council issue statement following Sri Lankan terrorist attacks

Rutland County Council have issued the following statement following the Sri Lankan terrorist attacks on Sunday (April 21):

"We are truly shocked and deeply saddened by today’s devastating attacks in Sri Lanka.

"Such appalling acts of violence are entirely without justification.

"We oppose prejudice and hatred of any kind, and join together with all those who have spoken out to condemn this cruel and senseless loss of life.

"The impact of these attacks will be felt in countries right across the world.

"The thoughts of everyone at Rutland County Council are with all those affected, their friends and loved ones."