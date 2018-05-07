Rutland County Council meets leading phone operator in a bid to improve coverage in the county

Rutland County Council has met with a leading mobile phone operator in a bid to improve coverage in the county.

The meeting follows on from a research by the The Country, Land and Business Association (CLA) which revealed that the county suffered the worst 4G coverage in the UK, with only 3.42% of people in the county getting coverage.

The meeting between the council and EE, which offers indoor 4G coverage to more than 85% of households in Rutland, discussed the company’s future plans for Rutland.

Speaking after the meeting, council leader Oliver Hemsley said: “EE have assured us that they are making greater use of different mobile frequencies to improve capacity, speed and coverage in Rutland and will continue to get better as they invest in network upgrades and develop new sites. We’re pleased to note the progress that EE is making in extending 4G coverage to rural areas, including our own, and we hope to see the other operators’ plans for similar investment.

“Recent changes to national planning rules have also given mobile operators greater freedom to deploy taller masts and to do this quicker, which also bodes well for customers. We’re keen to work with landowners so that any rights of way that are needed for new masts can be arranged as quickly as possible, while respecting any sensitive locations.”

Residents and businesses are advised to make use of the OfCom mobile broadband coverage checker to find out the quality of their indoor and outdoor coverage. This can be done by visiting: checker.ofcom.org.uk/mobile-coverage.

Customers can also check via their mobile operator’s website but may need to consider upgrading or replacing their handset in order to take full advantage of 4G.

Where mobile broadband signals appear weak, for example indoors, speak to your mobile operator about alternative ways to boost your signal, or look into using WiFi Calling, which is available from all operators and lets you use your mobile to call and text even when only WiFi is available.

Council leader Oliver Hemsley added: “Looking to the future, the rollout of fixed fibre broadband, both commercially and under the Council’s Digital Rutland partnership with BT, will help to underpin next generation 5G mobile delivery and ensure that our area is best served by this technology when it becomes available.”