Rutland County Council publication details proposals for St George’s Barracks

The leader of Rutland County Council has said that publication of initial proposals for the redevelopment of St George’s Barracks next month will mark the start of an important conversation about the future of the site.

St George’s Barracks is due to be vacated by the army by 2021, and Rutland County Council is working with the Ministry of Defence to redevelop the site in line with national policies around the creation of new homes and the use of redundant MOD land.

This partnership between Rutland County Council and the MOD, which was launched in September, aims to ensure any future development on the site is controlled, sustainable and meets local needs.

Following initial assessments of the 300-hectare site and early discussions with local communities and interest groups, Rutland County Council and the MOD will soon publish a high-level plan inviting public feedback on the first proposals for the redevelopment of St George’s Barracks.

The draft plan will outline aspirations for a new development that includes housing, a commercial zone for business, green space and areas for leisure and recreation, all supported by new infrastructure and public services.

Council leader Oliver Hemsley, leader of Rutland County (Con) said: “Publication of the first high-level plan for St George’s Barracks marks the start of a conversation between the council, the MOD and Rutland residents as we begin to plan for the future of this extremely important site.

“We know that people throughout the county are keen to understand more about St George’s and a lot of work has had to take place up to this point to identify what is and isn’t possible on the site.

“The plan is intended to act as a framework for development. It is not a fixed blueprint. We want it to be a touchstone for local people to help us shape a successful, sustainable new community. This follows on from discussions that have already taken place with local communities and interest groups and is important if we’re going to create something that is right for Rutland and makes a positive contribution to our county.”

Consultation around the first high level plan for St George’s will begin with a public exhibition at Victoria Hall in Oakham, 3pm to 7pm on May 11 and 10am to 2pm on May 12. The exhibition will then move to Oakham Library where it will remain on display until May 27.

In addition to the exhibition, a two-week roadshow will take the plan to communities in different parts of the county.

The dates and locations for the roadshow are:

l St Mary and St John School, North Luffenham – 6.30pm to 9pm, May 16

l Uppingham Town Hall – 2pm to 8pm, May 17

l Edith Weston Village Hall – 6.30pm to 9pm, May 23

l Ketton Library – 2pm to 8pm, May 30

All of the information used during the consultation will be made available at www.rutland.gov.uk/stgeorges

The feedback received as part of the consultation will be used to help support the development of a more detailed plan for the site.