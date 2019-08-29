Rutland County Council is inviting people to comment on proposals to increase the size of a conservation area in the village of Ketton.

Conservation areas are defined as areas of special or architectural interest and are given special protections under the Listed Buildings and Conservation areas Act.

Following a review of Ketton Conservation Area, the Council has produced a draft appraisal document that sets out the special interest of the conservation area and suggests a number of ways to further enhance the space.

A number of proposals being considered as part of the consultation include:

· To designate Geeston a conservation area, forming a smaller character zone of Ketton

· To extend the conservation area to include the former railway station building, Station Road

· To extend the conservation area to include ‘The Paddock’ on Hunts Lane

The full Ketton Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan can be viewed online at: www.rutland.gov.uk/conservationareaappraisals.

People living in Ketton are invited to share their views on the proposals as part of a public consultation that will run until October 4 2019.

Comments can be made by writing to Rutland County Council’s Conservation Adviser or emailing: conservation@rutland.gov.uk.