Rutland County Council vows to help terminally ill

A campaign to support and protect workers who are terminally ill is being backed by Rutland County Council.

Leader of the council, Oliver Hemsley (Con) signed the ‘Dying to Work’ charter, which has the backing of several other councils.

The campaign, which is backed by the Trade Union Congress (TUC), started because some employers were using loopholes in the law to dismiss people who are terminally ill.

Coun Hemsley said: “Anyone who is diagnosed as being terminally ill deserves to have help and support from their employer and we are delighted to sign this charter.”

In signing the charter, the council, is agreeing to recognise that “terminal illness requires support and understanding” and not “additional and avoidable stress and worry”.

The council is vowing to “support terminally ill workers following their diagnosis” and “recognise that safe and reasonable work can help maintain dignity, offer a valuable distraction and can be therapeutic in itself”.

It also plans to give terminally ill employees with the work to give them “security”, “peace of mind” and the “right to choose the best course of action for themselves and their families”.

Lee Barron, TUC Midlands, regional secretary, said: “Your job should be the least of your worries when you get a terminal diagnosis. I’m delighted that Rutland Council have shown real leadership in this area, working with unions to guarantee fair treatment for terminally-ill workers. ”

“More than 600,000 workers are now covered by the Dying to Work charter across the country, and we expect more employers to commit in the coming months.”

Helen Briggs, the chief executive of Rutland County Council, said: “Rutland prides itself on being a compassionate employer. We are delighted to work with the TUC on this which sets in stone our commitment to ensure that any member of staff who is terminally ill has support, security and peace of mind.”