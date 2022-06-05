Home   News   Article

Photos from Rutland County Show 2022

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 13:15, 05 June 2022
 | Updated: 13:32, 05 June 2022

An agricultural show that has been running since the reign of William IV was back for the Jubilee weekend and attracting good crowds.

The Rutland County Show at Rutland Showground in Oakham on Saturday (June 4) saw the return of livestock classes, as well as horse races and show jumping, and a huge array of stalls and entertainment.

Our photographer Alan Walters was there to capture some of the fun, thrills and spills on show. To order his photos, click here.

