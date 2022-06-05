An agricultural show that has been running since the reign of William IV was back for the Jubilee weekend and attracting good crowds.

The Rutland County Show at Rutland Showground in Oakham on Saturday (June 4) saw the return of livestock classes, as well as horse races and show jumping, and a huge array of stalls and entertainment.

