Over the past few weeks we have seen a real boost to our schools locally, writes Rutland MP Alicia Kearns.

Last fortnight I shared that state schools across Rutland and Melton are set to receive £2.4m in extra Government funding, and now I am delighted that seven more schools have been awarded Government investment for refurbishment!

Edith Weston Academy, Whissendine CE Primary School, Cottesmore Academy and Ketton CE Primary School will all receive funding from the Government's Condition Improvement Fund, ensuring our school children have access to the high-quality facilities they need to go on and succeed.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns (Con)

In other exciting funding news recently, Rutland County Council has been awarded £253,280 in Government funding as part of the Bus Service Improvement Plan. One of the most common issues raised with me is the need for more bus routes across our rural communities, and I am so pleased that this funding will be able to deliver a more reliable bus service for our passengers and support the more vulnerable bus routes across Rutland.

Down in Westminster I had a productive meeting with the Chancellor to discuss local priorities, including my proposal for social mobility to be included within local Government funding formulas alongside deprivation.

Our £23m Levelling Up Funding (LUF) really is a once in a generation amount of money, and I recently met with the Levelling Up Minister and Rutland County Council to discuss our exciting plans moving forwards. In Rutland this will mean the creation of a new National Centre of Medi-Tech Excellence at Rutland Memorial Hospital, bringing clinicians to our communities and giving us first access to the new medical technologies of the future. £6.5m of the funding will also invest in an on-demand rural bus network, while £2m will deliver new visitor facilities at Rutland Museum, revamping our county’s tourism offer.

Last week I met with the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (Defra) Minister, to discuss the key issues facing our farmers locally. Many of you have voiced frustrations about dealing with The Rural Payments Agency (RPA), and I raised this with the Minister, suggesting the introduction of regional hubs or area representatives to assist farmers in contacting the body to request subsidies.

Rutland County Show is a celebration of rural living

Amongst other issues I urged for the creation of a trusted gas-fertiliser index, giving farmers more certainty surrounding gas and fertiliser prices, and I also called for the introduction of legal protections to protect our best and most fertile (BMV) land. Finally, I asked the Minister to provide an update on Defra’s plans for a licensed cull this year. I must take this opportunity to thank all of our amazing local farmers who really are the engine of our rural economy.

As we finally move into the warmer Summer months, there is no doubt that this Winter has not been easy for anyone. I welcome Ofgem’s recent announcement that from July 1 the energy price cap will be set at an annual level of £2,074 for a dual fuel household, meaning that energy bills are set to fall by £426 on average. I hope this will provide some respite to households across Rutland who have faced unprecedented energy prices this winter.

Finally, if you're looking for something to do this weekend, make sure you don’t miss out on the wonderful Rutland Show this Sunday – one of my favourite family days out of the year!

Wishing you all a lovely fortnight.