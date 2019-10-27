Oakham dental nurse Emma Clithero has won Dental Nurse of the Year in the 2019 MyDentist Excellence Awards.

The 38-year-oldwas one of over 500 nominated in the awards run by MyDentist, who have over 600 UK practices.

The lead dental nurse for MyDentist in Oakham, has been in dental nursing 20 years, spending the last four at MyDentist.

Emma was recognised for mentoring and assessing student nurses, plus undertaking oral health education courses in schools.

Emma has now been nominated for Best Dental Nurse in awards run by the British Society of Dental Nurses.

Pictured, from left, MyDentist Group clinical director Dr Nyree Whitley, Emma Clithero and awards host Debra Stephenson.