Rutland and Melton General Election candidate passes away
Published: 13:29, 27 November 2019
| Updated: 13:35, 27 November 2019
Rutland and Melton general election candidate Anthony Watchorn passed away this morning (Wednesday, November 27).
The Whissendine farmer, who was 69, was standing as an Independent in the December 12 poll.
Mr Watchorn was due to appear at a hustings in Uppingham and Oakham next week with the other five candidates.
Mr Watchorn’s sister Rosalind, said today: “Anthony was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon and his condition got worse.
“He sadly passed away this morning at Peterborough Hospital.”
Mr Watchorn leaves a partner and three children.
No cause was given for his death.
