Rutland-based garden designer Nicola Oakey has been named as one of the best garden designers in the country.

The 29-year-old has won a ‘30 under 30’ award by ProLandscaper magazine, which every year recognises 30 young people for their work and future potential.

Nicola moved here from the South West in 2014 and after living in Stamford, now lives at North Luffenham.