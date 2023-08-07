Businesses have been recognised for great tasting food and drink.

A number of Rutland businesses have earned stars in the Great Taste awards.

The Great Taste awards, recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers, is organised by the Guild of Fine Food and involves expert judges blind taste testing thousands of products.

June Titterton-Fox's pork chops

Oakham-based Cap and Copper Distillery received a three star rating for its cocoa and dark chocolate spiced rum and a further star for the original spiced rum.

The business was set up in November last year by distiller Simon Brannon and its products are already stocked at pubs and garden centres across Rutland.

“To get the award is incredible and it was a massive surprise,” he said.

Grapefruit marmalade with bergamot

“To get three stars is just amazing.”

No stranger to the award, Whitwell micro farm owner June Titterton-Fox’s rare breed pork chops impressed the judges and won two stars.

‘June’s Farm’ started from her desire to become self -sufficient and follow in the steps of the BBC series ‘The Good Life’.

The judges described the chops as ‘an incredible piece of porcine heaven’.

“It is fantastic that micro producers can be judged globally, as size doesn’t matter, it just comes down to taste,” said June.

The Rutland Chef's Christmas pudding

The Rutland Chef received stars for its Christmas pudding, grapefruit marmalade with bergamot, and mixed nut nougat.

“We are very excited as it is a recognisable award,” said Samuel.

“We do quite a lot of events and markets so it is a good advertisement for the food we produce.”

Cakehead

The business was set up in August 2020 by couple Samuel and Mary Reilly who wanted to follow their passion for food and cooking.

Having started the business delivering locally, they now have a big focus on wholesale and have been recently accepted to start trading on the website Not On The High Street.

One star was awarded to the pistachio cake and raspberry and another to the coconut loaf made by Cakehead.

Cakehead, a family-run business founded in 2004, has won nine Great Taste awards in the past three years.

Cakehead's raspberry and coconut loaf

Nancy Mercala, marketing manager, said: “Everything is hand finished and hand crafted by our amazing team in our cakery, which has helped us win nine Great Taste awards in the past three years.

“The building and opening of our new cakery in 2020 not only brought work to those who built it, but has created over 30 new jobs in Rutland, not an insignificant amount in what is the UK’s smallest county.”