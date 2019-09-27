Inspectors have praised the Shires at Stretton.

The independent special school received an overall ‘good’ rating, but it was also judged ‘outstanding’ for personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Ofsted said senior leaders, staff and governors shared a ‘deep commitment’ to maximising the learning of every pupil.

Ofsted (17559108)

Pupils made “outstanding progress in their personal development’ and “considerable improvements in their behaviour and readiness to learn.”

Inspectors continued: “Consistently good teaching contributes strongly to pupil’s progress.”

The head was praised for his ‘powerful impact’ on children’s education, as well as working effectively with governors to evaluate all aspects of the school’s work to plan diligently for continuous improvement.

Parents, carers and pupils agreed pupils are safe and well cared for.

However, Ofsted said parts of the premises are ‘cramped’ with ‘limited’ dedicated spaces for use by therapists and for one-to-one learning or ‘time out’ to individual pupils.

The Shires at Stretton teaches pupils aged 11-19 and on the autistic spectrum. It has 17 pupils on its roll and its fees are £76,500 a year for day pupils. In 2016, it was rated ‘outstanding.’

Head of school George Alley said: “We are delighted with the report. It’s down to the understanding we have formed we have formed with the students and parents and relationships we have built with them to progress into their lives.”