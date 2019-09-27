The Shires at Stretton praised by Ofsted
Inspectors have praised the Shires at Stretton.
The independent special school received an overall ‘good’ rating, but it was also judged ‘outstanding’ for personal development, behaviour and welfare.
Ofsted said senior leaders, staff and governors shared a ‘deep commitment’ to maximising the learning of every pupil.
Pupils made “outstanding progress in their personal development’ and “considerable improvements in their behaviour and readiness to learn.”
Inspectors continued: “Consistently good teaching contributes strongly to pupil’s progress.”
The head was praised for his ‘powerful impact’ on children’s education, as well as working effectively with governors to evaluate all aspects of the school’s work to plan diligently for continuous improvement.
Parents, carers and pupils agreed pupils are safe and well cared for.
However, Ofsted said parts of the premises are ‘cramped’ with ‘limited’ dedicated spaces for use by therapists and for one-to-one learning or ‘time out’ to individual pupils.
The Shires at Stretton teaches pupils aged 11-19 and on the autistic spectrum. It has 17 pupils on its roll and its fees are £76,500 a year for day pupils. In 2016, it was rated ‘outstanding.’
Head of school George Alley said: “We are delighted with the report. It’s down to the understanding we have formed we have formed with the students and parents and relationships we have built with them to progress into their lives.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.