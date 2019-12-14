Rutland is the best local authority in the East Midlands for young families to live and is the 10th best nationwide, according to a national survey.

Oxford Home Schooling ranked local authorities on factors including the percentage of schools rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and the affordability of housing based on average wages and property prices.

The organisation said: “Rutland rates highly for its number of school places available (36 per cent), and the number of schools rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’, with 100 per cent of schools in the area rated highly by Ofsted.”

Oakham High Street (24079861)

No ranking was given for Lincolnshire. North Lincolnshire was ranked top in the country and North East Lincolnshire was ranked third

nationally.

Read more EducationFamilyOakhamStamford