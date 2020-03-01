Home   News   Article

Campaign to Protect Rural England Rutland launches its Rutland 2036 vision for development in the county at meeting at Oakham's Victoria Hall

By Matthew Brown
Published: 08:00, 01 March 2020

A campaign has been launched in response to a proposed large-scale development in Rutland.

Concerned residents filled Victoria Hall in Oakham on Wednesday evening for the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Rutland’s alternative vision for development.

The main aims of its ‘Rutland 2036’ campaign are to specify what the ‘real’ housing needs are and to promote a community-led approach to development.

