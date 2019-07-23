Sir Alan Duncan has called for party unity despite resigning as a minister just prior to the election of Boris Johnson as Tory leader.

The Rutland MP backed Jeremy Hunt in the leadership campaign and has often criticised Mr Johnson.

Sir Alan quit as foreign minister yesterday (Mon) aiming to prompt an emergency debate on whether the new PM would have the support of most MPs. His motion was rejected by the speaker and seen by some commentators as aiming to destroy the new leadership.

Sir Alan Duncan (11734693)

The MP told the Mercury: “I moved the motion to test whether the new prime minister can command a parliamentary majority – in order to avoid constitutional havoc later on.”

In his resignation letter to former Prime Minister Theresa May, Sir Alan outlined his achievements in the foreign office and paying tribute to Mrs May added: “You deserved better.”

The MP further told the Mercury: “I have concluded my ministerial life and look forward to being a backbencher and a straight forward constituency MP.”

And following the election of Mr Johnson today (Tuesday), added: “ “Now we have had the result, we should all rally round the new Prime Minister and make a success of the new government”.

Conservatives in both the Rutland and Melton Conservative Association and in nearby Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association have welcomed the election of the former London mayor as party leader.

Many Conservative councillors across both constituencies were part of a nationwide list of more than 1,000 councillors ‘Backing Boris.’

Among them were David Wilby from the Ryhall and Casterton ward.

Rutland and Melton Conservative Association chairman Byron Rhodes said: “I voted for him and wish him well.”

Coun Rhodes continued: “Boris has got to succeed. I hope he will, no-one knows, but everybody hopes.”

The Rutland county councillor said he doubted Pro-EU Remainers will successfully block Brexit.

“The only reason we are in this state is because the ‘pure’ Brexiteers wouldn’t support Theresa May’s agreement. There really needs to be an agreement of some kind.”

He added Sir Alan’s attempted motion yesterday “was in support of Boris.”

Stamford MP Nick Boles, who quit the Tories to become an independent, tweeted when the result was announced: "Congratulations to Boris Johnson. If he is able to deliver a Brexit deal which protects jobs and preserves the union, I will be the first to praise him. If he tries to take us out of the EU with no deal, I will oppose him at every turn."